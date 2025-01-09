Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Congress MLA Implicated in Tragic Death

Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan and three others face legal action linked to the suicide of N M Vijayan, a Wayanad district committee official. The inquiry centers around allegations of a cooperative bank job scam. The controversy has sparked intense political debate within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:44 IST
In a significant turn of events, Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan and three others have been charged with abetment of suicide following the tragic death of N M Vijayan, a Wayanad district committee official. Authorities added the charge under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the ongoing investigation.

Police confirmed that Balakrishnan, alongside Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan and others named in Vijayan's suicide note, are now accused in this high-profile case. The action stems from the deceased's poignant final message, implicating those involved.

This incident has ignited a political firestorm, with the ruling CPI(M) party pointing fingers at a cooperative bank job scam alleged to involve Balakrishnan, which they claim may have driven the victims to despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

