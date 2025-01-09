Stampede Tragedy at Tirupati Temple Sparks Political Outrage

Six worshippers lost their lives, and 40 others were injured in a stampede at Tirupati Temple, leading to fierce criticism from opposition leaders against the government of Chandrababu Naidu. Former TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy criticized the coalition for administrative failures contributing to the tragedy at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati.

Reddy expressed sorrow over the incident, questioning inadequate preparations for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan despite the anticipated influx of devotees. He alleged that the current administration turned the TTD into a political arena, ignoring the welfare of devotees and compromising the temple's sanctity.

He accused the government of neglecting the safety of devotees and pointed out poor coordination among officials. Reddy demanded an inquiry into the alleged mismanagement, calling for accountability from the TTD Chairman and other officials. Former Minister Velampalli Srinivas echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the government's handling of the event.

Srinivas accused the administration of prioritizing VIPs over ordinary worshippers, describing the deaths as a result of negligence. He expressed condolences to the victims' families and urged for stringent action against those responsible. Concurrently, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for improved safety measures, expressing grief over the incident.

The government has promised better arrangements for future events. Police presence has been increased outside ticket counters at the Tirumala Hills, with large numbers of tickets already sold for upcoming religious ceremonies. The emphasis remains on ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of events in the wake of the tragic stampede.

(With inputs from agencies.)