BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections: Strategic Meetings Underway

BJP president JP Nadda leads crucial meetings as the Delhi assembly elections approach. The party's strategy involves discussions with key committees overseeing various election aspects. Crucial decisions are expected to guide BJP's efforts against challenges posed by AAP and Congress in the upcoming February 5 elections.

Updated: 09-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:09 IST
BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Delhi gears up for its assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has initiated a series of strategic meetings with party workers at the national capital's party office. These actions are part of a concerted effort to strengthen BJP's campaign as the election date draws near.

The BJP's election management committee in Delhi, comprising 23 prominent members, held its inaugural meeting. A follow-up meeting is set soon, where all 43 departments, involving 56 members, will scrutinize strategic plans. Critical deliberations will focus on the work completed and objectives set for the contest against other political contenders.

Formed to oversee different facets of the election, these committees focus on aspects like booth management and social media, aiming to provide substantial feedback. JP Nadda is expected to guide these committees further, bringing insights into campaign strategies. The Delhi BJP core group, led by BJP Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva, regularly meets to assess ongoing election efforts and fine-tune approaches.

With the election fast approaching, Nadda aims to offer a 'success mantra' to BJP members. As the incumbent AAP faces a challenging political environment battling both the BJP and Congress, it seeks to leverage its governance track record. Meanwhile, the Congress is strategizing to regain lost ground after its nonperformance in recent terms.

