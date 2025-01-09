High-Stakes Politics: Lebanon's Presidential Election Drama
Lebanon's parliament, led by Speaker Nabih Berri, paused a presidential election session for further consultations after the candidate, Lebanese army commander Joseph Aoun, failed to secure the necessary 86 votes in the first round. Political sources believe Aoun might still succeed in a subsequent session.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a crucial political move, Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri adjourned a presidential election session for two hours on Thursday. This decision was made to allow more consultations due to the failure of army commander Joseph Aoun to secure the required 86 votes in the initial round of voting.
Aoun, who garnered only 71 votes, faces mounting anticipation as political insiders speculate that he might attain the decisive 86-vote mark in the second session planned for later that day.
The suspenseful political atmosphere highlights the ongoing complexities and strategizing within Lebanon's corridors of power, as the country tries to elect a new leader amid significant national stakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
