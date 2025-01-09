Left Menu

Karnataka Congress: Internal Politics Shifts Postponed

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified there is no confusion within the Congress regarding a postponed SC/ST leaders meeting. The meeting was set as preparation for an SC/ST convention, but was deferred following discussions with AICC leaders, amid speculations of future leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:39 IST
G Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured there is no internal confusion within the ruling Congress party after a scheduled meeting of SC/ST leaders was postponed.

The meeting, intended to prepare for an upcoming SC/ST convention, was delayed following instructions from AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, after discussions in New Delhi.

Speculation about leadership changes fueled by demands for a Dalit or AHINDA leader may impact chief ministerial hopeful D K Shivakumar's prospects if current CM Siddaramaiah steps down post-state budget in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

