Meloni Maintains Cabinet Stability Amid Speculation
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated she has no plans to shift her deputy, Matteo Salvini, to the interior ministry, nor does she foresee a broader cabinet reshuffle in her administration. Salvini, leader of the League party, will continue as deputy prime minister and minister for transport and infrastructure.
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has firmly stated that there are no plans underway to reassign her deputy, Matteo Salvini, to the interior ministry. This announcement came during a press conference on Thursday, where Meloni dismissed notions of an impending wider cabinet reshuffle.
Speculation about changes within the Italian government has been rife, but Meloni clarified her stance, emphasizing the stability of her team after more than two years in power. The Prime Minister's comments appear aimed at putting to rest any uncertainty surrounding her administration's structure.
Currently, Salvini holds the positions of deputy prime minister and minister for transport and infrastructure. As leader of the hard-right League party, his role in the current political alignment remains significant, continuing without immediate changes, according to Meloni.
(With inputs from agencies.)
