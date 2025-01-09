Transatlantic Talks: Future of Arms Deliveries to Ukraine
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the importance of maintaining U.S. leadership in coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine, amid concerns about changes under the incoming Trump administration. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, consisting of 50 allies, seeks to streamline military support efforts but faces uncertainty with the U.S. political transition.
The German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, has expressed a strong preference for continued U.S. leadership in the coordination of arms deliveries to Ukraine. This comes amid concerns over potential changes with the incoming Trump administration.
Pistorius addressed the issue during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which is made up of approximately 50 allied nations. This group was initiated by the outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2022 and meets regularly to discuss military support strategies.
However, Pistorius highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the future of this coordination format, noting that if the U.S. decides to abandon it, the allies would need to devise new plans independently. Currently, the group's future structure is uncertain as they await the new administration's policy direction.
