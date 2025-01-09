Left Menu

Lalan Prasad: A Power Play in Bihar's Political Landscape

JD(U) leader Lalan Prasad has filed his nomination for a by-election to the Bihar legislative council, following the disqualification of Sunil Kumar Singh from RJD. Prasad, a grassroots worker and representative of the Extremely Backward Classes, aims to secure his position among JD(U)'s core supporters.

Patna | Updated: 09-01-2025
In a significant political maneuver, JD(U) leader Lalan Prasad submitted his nomination for an upcoming by-election to the Bihar legislative council, a move initiated after RJD's Sunil Kumar Singh was disqualified. The nomination submission took place at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, among others, were present.

Lalan Prasad, renowned for his grassroots connections and representing the Extremely Backward Classes, looks to solidify support within the JD(U) through his electoral bid. Prasad's nomination marks a strategic effort to bolster the party's presence in the legislative council, tapping into the influential voter base of the backward classes.

The by-election filing process remains open until January 13, with voting set for January 23. Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar Singh, a former RJD MLC and a trusted aide of Lalu Prasad, faces expulsion following accusations of derogatory remarks aimed at the Chief Minister. Singh maintains he was marginalized for his critical stance towards the government and refusal to align with the NDA.

