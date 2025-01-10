Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: A Defiant Voice Against Maduro's Regime

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado emerged from hiding to lead protests against President Nicolás Maduro's disputed re-election. Despite being banned from running for office, she continues to challenge the validity of Maduro's victory, backed by evidence of electoral fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:01 IST
Maria Corina Machado: A Defiant Voice Against Maduro's Regime
Machado
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a dramatic move, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado stepped out of seclusion on Thursday to join anti-government protests in Caracas. Her reappearance comes amid heightened tensions as President Nicolás Maduro prepares to be sworn in for another contentious term.

The demonstrations are strategically timed, taking place just one day before the National Assembly, dominated by Maduro's ruling party, is set to inaugurate him despite strong evidence supporting his electoral loss. Machado, a central figure in the opposition, has urged widespread protests across Venezuela to prevent this from happening.

The backdrop to these events includes Machado's previous success in the opposition's presidential primary, followed by her controversial disqualification by the Maduro-aligned Supreme Tribunal of Justice. Despite these setbacks, the opposition, led by Machado, gathered data indicating their candidate had won the election, a claim further legitimized by international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025