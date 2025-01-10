Maria Corina Machado: A Defiant Voice Against Maduro's Regime

In a dramatic move, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado stepped out of seclusion on Thursday to join anti-government protests in Caracas. Her reappearance comes amid heightened tensions as President Nicolás Maduro prepares to be sworn in for another contentious term.

The demonstrations are strategically timed, taking place just one day before the National Assembly, dominated by Maduro's ruling party, is set to inaugurate him despite strong evidence supporting his electoral loss. Machado, a central figure in the opposition, has urged widespread protests across Venezuela to prevent this from happening.

The backdrop to these events includes Machado's previous success in the opposition's presidential primary, followed by her controversial disqualification by the Maduro-aligned Supreme Tribunal of Justice. Despite these setbacks, the opposition, led by Machado, gathered data indicating their candidate had won the election, a claim further legitimized by international observers.

