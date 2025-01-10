Maria Corina Machado: A Defiant Voice Against Maduro's Regime
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado emerged from hiding to lead protests against President Nicolás Maduro's disputed re-election. Despite being banned from running for office, she continues to challenge the validity of Maduro's victory, backed by evidence of electoral fraud.
- Country:
- Venezuela
In a dramatic move, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado stepped out of seclusion on Thursday to join anti-government protests in Caracas. Her reappearance comes amid heightened tensions as President Nicolás Maduro prepares to be sworn in for another contentious term.
The demonstrations are strategically timed, taking place just one day before the National Assembly, dominated by Maduro's ruling party, is set to inaugurate him despite strong evidence supporting his electoral loss. Machado, a central figure in the opposition, has urged widespread protests across Venezuela to prevent this from happening.
The backdrop to these events includes Machado's previous success in the opposition's presidential primary, followed by her controversial disqualification by the Maduro-aligned Supreme Tribunal of Justice. Despite these setbacks, the opposition, led by Machado, gathered data indicating their candidate had won the election, a claim further legitimized by international observers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh cancels cop recruitment in Rajnandgaon; SIT to probe fraud charges
"Opposition demands apology from Union Minister Amit Shah": SP MP Dharmendra Yadav
Election Tensions Rise: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation
India's Historic 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: A Record-Breaking Milestone with Reforms
Navi Mumbai Land Scam Unfolds: Rs 2 Crore Fraud in Spotlight