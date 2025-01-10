Left Menu

Venezuela Opposition Leader Arrested Amid Protests

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested after attending an anti-government protest in Caracas. Security forces intercepted her convoy, marking her first public appearance in months. The incident occurred just before President Maduro's contested inauguration despite claims of electoral defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 10-01-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 01:29 IST
Maria Corina Machado
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested on Thursday, following her participation in an anti-government protest in Caracas. Security forces intercepted her convoy as it departed the scene, according to her aides.

Thursday marked Machado's first public appearance after months in hiding. Her re-emergence was a strategic move to thwart President Nicolás Maduro's continued grip on power. Security officials reportedly fired on her motorcycle convoy as she left eastern Caracas, moments after addressing a crowd of supporters. The Venezuelan government has yet to comment on the incident, and Machado's current whereabouts remain unknown.

The arrest unfolded just a day before the government-controlled National Assembly planned to inaugurate Maduro for a controversial third six-year term, despite substantial allegations of electoral fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

