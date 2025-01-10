Venezuela Opposition Leader Arrested Amid Protests
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested after attending an anti-government protest in Caracas. Security forces intercepted her convoy, marking her first public appearance in months. The incident occurred just before President Maduro's contested inauguration despite claims of electoral defeat.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested on Thursday, following her participation in an anti-government protest in Caracas. Security forces intercepted her convoy as it departed the scene, according to her aides.
Thursday marked Machado's first public appearance after months in hiding. Her re-emergence was a strategic move to thwart President Nicolás Maduro's continued grip on power. Security officials reportedly fired on her motorcycle convoy as she left eastern Caracas, moments after addressing a crowd of supporters. The Venezuelan government has yet to comment on the incident, and Machado's current whereabouts remain unknown.
The arrest unfolded just a day before the government-controlled National Assembly planned to inaugurate Maduro for a controversial third six-year term, despite substantial allegations of electoral fraud.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Protests Against Congress Convention in Karnataka
Tensions Rise in Patan: Gujarat Congress MLA Arrested Amid Protests
Political Tensions Escalate in Tamil Nadu Amidst Protests
Controversy Erupts Over BPSC Exam Protests: Calls for Government Action
BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against AAP's Alleged Scams