Political Drama in Venezuela: Machado's Alleged Detention

Venezuelan Information Minister Freddy Nanez refutes reports of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's detention, calling it a 'media distraction.' This comes after her ally, Edmundo Gonzalez, demanded her release following her appearance at an anti-government rally in Caracas.

Venezuelan Information Minister Freddy Nanez dismissed claims on Thursday regarding the detention of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, attributing them to a 'media distraction.' Nanez criticized the narratives as deceptive tactics used by Machado's political opponents.

He accused the right wing of fabricating the story of Machado being attacked and detained by 'regime motorcyclists.' His comments were made on the social media platform Telegram, emphasizing the issue as part of a broader disinformation strategy.

Meanwhile, Machado's ally and former presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, has urged authorities to release her immediately. This demand followed her rare public appearance at an anti-government demonstration in Caracas.

