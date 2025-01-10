Political Drama in Venezuela: Machado's Alleged Detention
Venezuelan Information Minister Freddy Nanez refutes reports of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's detention, calling it a 'media distraction.' This comes after her ally, Edmundo Gonzalez, demanded her release following her appearance at an anti-government rally in Caracas.
- Country:
- Colombia
Venezuelan Information Minister Freddy Nanez dismissed claims on Thursday regarding the detention of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, attributing them to a 'media distraction.' Nanez criticized the narratives as deceptive tactics used by Machado's political opponents.
He accused the right wing of fabricating the story of Machado being attacked and detained by 'regime motorcyclists.' His comments were made on the social media platform Telegram, emphasizing the issue as part of a broader disinformation strategy.
Meanwhile, Machado's ally and former presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, has urged authorities to release her immediately. This demand followed her rare public appearance at an anti-government demonstration in Caracas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Opposition demands apology from Union Minister Amit Shah": SP MP Dharmendra Yadav
Controversy Erupts as BJP, Opposition Clash Over Gandhi Bhajan Incident
Sanjay Raut Urges Opposition Unity Against BJP
Opposition Gathers Momentum: Push for a Vote of Non-confidence Against Trudeau
South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament votes to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo, reports AP.