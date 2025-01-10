Left Menu

Trump and Pence: A Funeral, A Handshake, A History

At the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his estranged former vice president, Mike Pence, shared a brief handshake. Their relationship soured after Pence refused Trump's request to overturn the 2020 election. Present were former presidents, first ladies, and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 02:12 IST
Trump and Pence: A Funeral, A Handshake, A History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Donald Trump and estranged former Vice President Mike Pence briefly shook hands at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington. Despite their strained relationship, marked by Pence's refusal to overturn the 2020 election, the two shared little expression as they greeted each other.

Held at a solemn service that saw current and former presidents in attendance, Pence took a seat directly behind Trump. The act carried notable weight given their past tensions since the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a day that put a significant strain on their political bond.

Trump conversed animatedly with former President Barack Obama during the event, emphasizing a dramatic electoral history. Meanwhile, Pence's absence of an endorsement during Trump's subsequent candidacy was a stark contrast to their once-strong political alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025