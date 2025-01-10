Trump and Pence: A Funeral, A Handshake, A History
At the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his estranged former vice president, Mike Pence, shared a brief handshake. Their relationship soured after Pence refused Trump's request to overturn the 2020 election. Present were former presidents, first ladies, and current Vice President Kamala Harris.
On Thursday, Donald Trump and estranged former Vice President Mike Pence briefly shook hands at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington. Despite their strained relationship, marked by Pence's refusal to overturn the 2020 election, the two shared little expression as they greeted each other.
Held at a solemn service that saw current and former presidents in attendance, Pence took a seat directly behind Trump. The act carried notable weight given their past tensions since the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a day that put a significant strain on their political bond.
Trump conversed animatedly with former President Barack Obama during the event, emphasizing a dramatic electoral history. Meanwhile, Pence's absence of an endorsement during Trump's subsequent candidacy was a stark contrast to their once-strong political alignment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
