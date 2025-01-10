Global Outcry Against Detention of Venezuelan Opposition Leader

Maria Corina Machado, a leading figure in Venezuela's opposition, faced a brief detention that has drawn sharp criticism from a broad array of international political figures.

The former lawmaker was apprehended while leaving a protest in Caracas, amid the politically charged atmosphere surrounding President Nicolas Maduro's contested inauguration.

Numerous global leaders have voiced their apprehension, advocating for the protection of Machado's rights, as Venezuela's political climate remains tense.

