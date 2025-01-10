Left Menu

Global Outcry Against Detention of Venezuelan Opposition Leader

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, was briefly detained, sparking global condemnation. The incident occurred amid protests against President Maduro, with multiple international voices calling for her safety and free speech. Venezuelan authorities dismissed concerns, labeling them a media distraction.

Maria Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado, a leading figure in Venezuela's opposition, faced a brief detention that has drawn sharp criticism from a broad array of international political figures.

The former lawmaker was apprehended while leaving a protest in Caracas, amid the politically charged atmosphere surrounding President Nicolas Maduro's contested inauguration.

Numerous global leaders have voiced their apprehension, advocating for the protection of Machado's rights, as Venezuela's political climate remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

