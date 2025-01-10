Left Menu

China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in 2024

China's anti-graft watchdog filed over 4,000 disciplinary cases in 2024 to combat growing corruption, deemed a major threat by President Xi Jinping. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) reported numerous high-profile cases, punishing 889,000 people for violating party discipline and administrative protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 06:25 IST
China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's top anti-corruption watchdog revealed it has initiated over 4,000 disciplinary cases against officials so far in 2024, as the nation addresses an enduring issue threatening its governance. President Xi Jinping highlighted the escalating corruption problem during the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) congress earlier this week.

Last year's high-profile corruption scandals, involving a deputy central bank governor and the former head of a major oil and gas company, have contributed to growing concerns about the stability of China's economy. According to CCDI's latest statement, cases have been filed against 73 top-ranking officials and 4,348 individuals at departmental levels this year.

The crackdown has led to 889,000 punishments, including for 680,000 who violated Communist Party rules and 270,000 others who faced administrative penalties. As the campaign intensifies, the government aims to restore confidence and order amid an economy seeking stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025