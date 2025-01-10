China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in 2024

China's top anti-corruption watchdog revealed it has initiated over 4,000 disciplinary cases against officials so far in 2024, as the nation addresses an enduring issue threatening its governance. President Xi Jinping highlighted the escalating corruption problem during the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) congress earlier this week.

Last year's high-profile corruption scandals, involving a deputy central bank governor and the former head of a major oil and gas company, have contributed to growing concerns about the stability of China's economy. According to CCDI's latest statement, cases have been filed against 73 top-ranking officials and 4,348 individuals at departmental levels this year.

The crackdown has led to 889,000 punishments, including for 680,000 who violated Communist Party rules and 270,000 others who faced administrative penalties. As the campaign intensifies, the government aims to restore confidence and order amid an economy seeking stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)