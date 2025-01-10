Tariff Tensions: Trudeau's Standoff with Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has strongly criticized President-elect Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports, arguing that such measures would have detrimental effects on both nations' economies.

Addressing American business leaders, Trudeau stressed the vital need for a stable business environment and warned that tariffs would increase prices and stunt economic growth. He advocated for continued free trade and unimpeded flow of goods between the U.S. and Canada.

Trudeau firmly rejected Trump's suggestion of Canada integrating as a U.S. state. The meeting included discussions with key figures like Jay Timmons and Joshua Bolten, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic and economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)