Kejriwal's Promise: Boosting Security with Financial Aid for RWAs
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, pledged financial aid to RWAs for hiring private security guards if his party regains power in Delhi. In a press conference, he criticized the BJP, accusing them of neglecting Delhi residents. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, reiterated his commitment to enhancing security in Delhi neighborhoods by offering financial assistance to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for hiring private security guards.
Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal announced plans to formalize guidelines on the allocation of funds and the number of security personnel to be hired, contingent on his party's victory in the upcoming elections.
In a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal accused the opposition of disregarding the safety and wellbeing of Delhi's residents, a sentiment echoed by AAP's continuous governance. Delhi's 70-member Assembly elections are slated for February 5, with results expected shortly after.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Congress that fought for independence and the one ruling Karnataka are different": BJP's Basavaraj Bommai
Complaint filed against BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh for distributing cash to influence voters
"Atishi is not listening to Arvind Kejriwal": BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh
Election Tensions Rise: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation
Tollywood Turmoil: BJP Alleges Congress Agenda in Telangana