Kejriwal's Promise: Boosting Security with Financial Aid for RWAs

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, reiterated his commitment to enhancing security in Delhi neighborhoods by offering financial assistance to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for hiring private security guards.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal announced plans to formalize guidelines on the allocation of funds and the number of security personnel to be hired, contingent on his party's victory in the upcoming elections.

In a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal accused the opposition of disregarding the safety and wellbeing of Delhi's residents, a sentiment echoed by AAP's continuous governance. Delhi's 70-member Assembly elections are slated for February 5, with results expected shortly after.

