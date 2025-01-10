Political Storm: Unrest Erupts Amidst South Korea's Crisis

The resignation of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's security chief on Friday marks a contentious development in the political upheaval following Yoon's impeachment. Park Chong-jun's departure comes as authorities probe his role in obstructing Yoon's arrest.

Yoon declared martial law on December 3, creating a crisis in South Korea's political landscape. As the Constitutional Court reviews Yoon's impeachment, anti-corruption officials pursue a criminal investigation into possible insurrection, although a previous attempt to detain Yoon was thwarted by Park's security team.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who recently assumed office, is urging a legislative path to appoint a special prosecutor to resolve the deadlock. Meanwhile, a Gallup Korea survey reveals fluctuating public support for Yoon and his party, reflecting the ongoing uncertainty surrounding South Korea's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)