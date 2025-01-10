Political Storm: Unrest Erupts Amidst South Korea's Crisis
The security chief of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has resigned amid an investigation into Yoon's arrest. A brief martial law declaration led to political chaos, with ongoing criminal and constitutional probes. Acting President Choi seeks legislative solutions as political tensions rise.
The resignation of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's security chief on Friday marks a contentious development in the political upheaval following Yoon's impeachment. Park Chong-jun's departure comes as authorities probe his role in obstructing Yoon's arrest.
Yoon declared martial law on December 3, creating a crisis in South Korea's political landscape. As the Constitutional Court reviews Yoon's impeachment, anti-corruption officials pursue a criminal investigation into possible insurrection, although a previous attempt to detain Yoon was thwarted by Park's security team.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who recently assumed office, is urging a legislative path to appoint a special prosecutor to resolve the deadlock. Meanwhile, a Gallup Korea survey reveals fluctuating public support for Yoon and his party, reflecting the ongoing uncertainty surrounding South Korea's political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
