Modi's Vision for a Future-Ready India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a candid conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, expressed a willingness to embrace new ideas aligned with his 'nation first' ideology. Modi highlighted his success through preparation of a capable team, underscoring the potential of young politicians.

Discussing his vision beyond his tenure, Modi emphasized on grooming leaders for long-term sustainability, stressing that politics requires individuals prioritizing mission over ambition. He refrained from naming potential young leaders, highlighting the need for impartiality.

Modi, reflecting on his risk-taking and governance-focused approach, aims for 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'. He underlined the need for streamlined governance, exemplified by eliminating compliances and laws. Modi reiterated his lifelong commitment to learning, driven by personal struggle and ambition.

