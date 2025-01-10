Power Politics in Karnataka: Rajanna's Strategic Suggestion

In a bold political move, Karnataka's Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has suggested that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should aim to become Chief Minister for a full term after the next Assembly elections. This proposition follows talks of a potential leadership change in Karnataka under a power-sharing arrangement, stirring debates within Congress circles.

The discussions intensified after a recent dinner hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah involving select Dalit and ST Cabinet members. This fueled speculation about a shift in power come March. Notably, Shivakumar has been transparent about his aspirations for the top position, indicating ongoing internal party deliberations.

Rajanna, aligning with Siddaramaiah during the dinner meeting, emphasized the need for strategic planning and recommended Shivakumar to lead Congress to victory in forthcoming elections, thereby securing a complete five-year stint as Chief Minister. Amidst internal party dynamics and allegations of corruption, the Congress in Karnataka faces a crucial decision that could shape its future leadership narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)