Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down: A Turning Point for Shiromani Akali Dal

In a significant political development, the Shiromani Akali Dal's working committee has formally accepted the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as the party chief, according to leaders within the party.

The acceptance comes more than a month after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh issued a directive urging the party to adhere to the December 2 edict that stipulated Badal's resignation be accepted promptly.

Badal, who had initially tendered his resignation on November 16 last year, expressed gratitude to party workers and leaders for their support post-acceptance. His resignation follows a pronouncement from the Akal Takht labeling him 'tankhaiya' for misconduct charges during his party's governance from 2007 to 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)