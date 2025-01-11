Sudan's Army Advances in Wad Madani: A Strategic Turning Point
Sudan's army announced a strategic move into the city of Wad Madani, challenging its paramilitary adversary, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This marks potential progress in a two-year conflict. The fight has exacerbated one of the globe's grave humanitarian crises, deeply affecting the country's population.
Sudan's army declared on Saturday that it had gained entry into the central city of Wad Madani, clashing with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Successfully securing this area could signify the army's most significant advancement in nearly two years of conflict.
A video posted by the army depicts troops inside Wad Madani, the capital of El Gezira state, known for its agriculture and trade. Since December 2023, the RSF has controlled the city. Full recapture of the state could reshape a war that has triggered massive humanitarian suffering, displacing over 12 million people and leaving half the nation hungry.
An army statement celebrated the forces' advancement, indicating ongoing efforts to eliminate remaining RSF opposition in Wad Madani. The broader region has witnessed severe violence from RSF, including attacks on civilians and the destruction of vital infrastructure. Despite this, the army has intensified its campaign, building on recent successes in Sennar state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
