U.S. Envoy Urges Renewed Pressure on Iran for Democratic Change

In a significant move, incoming U.S. Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg has called for the global community to reinstate a 'maximum pressure' approach towards Iran, aiming to promote democratic changes within the country. His remarks at an Iranian opposition event in Paris align with President-elect Donald Trump's planned foreign policy strategies.

Kellogg stressed that the pressure should be multifaceted, incorporating economic, diplomatic, and potentially military components, to exploit what he described as Iran's current vulnerabilities. This stance resonates with Trump's earlier term policies aimed at disrupting Iran's economy to force nuclear and regional conduct negotiations.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, echoed Kellogg's sentiment, urging Western governments to support Iranian civilians over their current leadership. The event highlighted escalating international calls for a strategic shift against Iran amid shifting regional power dynamics and weakening alliances with entities like Hezbollah.

