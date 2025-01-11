Left Menu

Congress's Alka Lamba Blasts BJP and AAP for Delhi's Woes in Election Rhetoric

Congress leader Alka Lamba criticizes BJP and AAP for Delhi's deterioration, accusing them of avoiding local issues and deferring to RSS. She claims both parties distract voters with mutual accusations. BJP's Amit Shah counters, promising relief for slum dwellers in upcoming assembly elections.

Alka Lamba, Congress candidate from Kalkaji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Congress leader Alka Lamba leveled scathing criticisms at both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of the 'destruction' of Delhi. Lamba alleged that AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi are more connected to the RSS Headquarters than to the people of Delhi.

She further charged that Kejriwal frequents visits to the Prime Minister's Office and is being intimidated by the BJP. Lamba declared that the Congress party is confronting both AAP and BJP for their alleged roles in Delhi's decline. She voiced opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent speech, asserting that the two parties merely engage in mutual blame games.

Lamba forecasted a comeback for Congress in the Delhi Assembly Elections, slated for February 5. Meanwhile, Amit Shah criticized AAP, claiming Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' toilet costs more than Delhi's slums. Shah emphasized BJP's commitment to addressing slum dwellers' grievances, with the party's manifesto reflecting Prime Minister Modi's promises. The elections will see votes counted on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

