Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Plans

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of planning to demolish all slums in Delhi if it comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference in Shakur Basti, Kejriwal claimed the BJP prioritizes land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.

Criticizing the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, Kejriwal said it was merely an eyewash, noting that only 4,700 flats were constructed for slum communities over the past five years. He stressed that the BJP intends to take over land occupied by slum dwellers without offering them necessary housing solutions.

Kejriwal, accompanied by senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, emphasized that the upcoming elections on February 5 are crucial, with the results due on February 8. The AAP, which won 62 of 70 seats in 2020, aims for a third consecutive full term.

