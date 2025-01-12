Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Plans

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, accused the BJP of planning to demolish Delhi's slums if elected, prioritizing land acquisition over residents' welfare. He criticized the BJP's housing scheme as ineffective, citing insufficient flat construction. Kejriwal emphasized their alleged plans to acquire slum land without addressing housing needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 12:37 IST
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Plans
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of planning to demolish all slums in Delhi if it comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference in Shakur Basti, Kejriwal claimed the BJP prioritizes land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.

Criticizing the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, Kejriwal said it was merely an eyewash, noting that only 4,700 flats were constructed for slum communities over the past five years. He stressed that the BJP intends to take over land occupied by slum dwellers without offering them necessary housing solutions.

Kejriwal, accompanied by senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, emphasized that the upcoming elections on February 5 are crucial, with the results due on February 8. The AAP, which won 62 of 70 seats in 2020, aims for a third consecutive full term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025