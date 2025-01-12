Left Menu

BJP Paves the Way for Women Leaders Ahead of Reservation Bill

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is increasing women's representation in its organizational structures as it prepares for the new law reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. The party is focusing on building a strong base of women leaders from the grassroots level.

In a transformative move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is enhancing women's participation in its organizational framework. This shift comes as the party gears up for the enactment of a law that allocates one-third of seats in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha for women.

In states such as Madhya Pradesh, the BJP plans to appoint seven to eight women district presidents in its 62 districts, a stark increase from none previously. Similarly, in Bihar, two women have been named district presidents as part of a nationwide organizational overhaul.

BJP leaders emphasize grooming women leaders from the grassroots to fill reserved seats effectively. Without genuine female candidates, there is a concern male politicians might influence the quota by promoting women related to them. The BJP also aims to incorporate more socially marginalized groups like SCs, STs, and OBCs in its organizational setup.

