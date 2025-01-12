Stalin's DMK Eyes Another Victory Amidst Political Rumours
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, asserts that the DMK-led government remains efficient despite the Centre's disregard and political opposition's rumours. With ongoing achievements, the DMK expects continued support in the upcoming elections. Stalin urges party men to focus on public welfare during Pongal celebrations.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, claims that despite challenges, the DMK-led government is delivering effective administration. Speaking on Sunday, he emphasized that the public remains loyal to the DMK, anticipating the party's victory in the upcoming elections.
In a letter addressed to party members, Stalin extended greetings for the Pongal festival and reminded them of their duty to serve the public. He highlighted that the people of Tamil Nadu trust the DMK due to their transparent governance and successful schemes.
Stalin also pointed out Tamil Nadu's progress under DMK rule, particularly in investment attraction and women's safety. He encouraged parties to celebrate the unity represented by the Pongal festival with enthusiasm.
