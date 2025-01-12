Congress Unveils 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' for Job-Seeking Youth in Delhi
The Congress party promises to give Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if it wins power. Under the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana', youth must demonstrate skills in a company or organization to receive assistance. This initiative seeks to enhance youth employability.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has pledged to provide Rs 8,500 to educated yet unemployed youths in Delhi over the course of a year, should they secure electoral victory. The plan, termed the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana', was detailed by AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot during a press conference.
Unlike typical welfare initiatives, this scheme mandates that beneficiaries display their skills within companies or organizations, where they would receive the financial aid. This approach aims to ensure the assistance is not simply a handout but a means for individuals to enhance their employability. 'We aim for these individuals to be absorbed in their trained fields, boosting their skill sets and job prospects,' Pilot conveyed.
This announcement followed Congress's recent unveiling of the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' and 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', offering financial aid for women and health insurance respectively. As the Delhi Assembly elections approach on February 5, with counting on February 8, these policies clearly outline Congress's socioeconomic agendas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chad's Moment of Decision: Elections Amid Controversy
Electoral Roll Controversy Heats Up Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025
BJP Announces Candidates for Uttarakhand Mayoral Elections
Assam Releases Final Electoral Rolls for 2025 Panchayat Elections
Milanovic Poised for Second Term in Croatian Elections