Congress Unveils 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' for Job-Seeking Youth in Delhi

The Congress party has pledged to provide Rs 8,500 to educated yet unemployed youths in Delhi over the course of a year, should they secure electoral victory. The plan, termed the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana', was detailed by AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot during a press conference.

Unlike typical welfare initiatives, this scheme mandates that beneficiaries display their skills within companies or organizations, where they would receive the financial aid. This approach aims to ensure the assistance is not simply a handout but a means for individuals to enhance their employability. 'We aim for these individuals to be absorbed in their trained fields, boosting their skill sets and job prospects,' Pilot conveyed.

This announcement followed Congress's recent unveiling of the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' and 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', offering financial aid for women and health insurance respectively. As the Delhi Assembly elections approach on February 5, with counting on February 8, these policies clearly outline Congress's socioeconomic agendas.

