Germany Advocates Smart Sanctions to Aid Syrian Civilians

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for the continuation of sanctions on allies of the ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who are accused of committing serious crimes during the civil war. Speaking at a regional conference in Doha on Sunday, Baerbock emphasized the importance of a 'smart approach' to these sanctions, aimed at minimizing harm to the Syrian population while holding accountable those who benefitted from the Assad regime's atrocities.

Baerbock advocated for easing the burden on the Syrian populace through specific sanctions relief measures. Her comments come as she joined fellow Western and Arab foreign ministers, along with the Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, for talks on Syria's future. The meeting highlights the international community's ongoing struggle to balance punitive actions with humanitarian needs.

The German minister revealed Berlin's decision to allocate an additional €50 million in aid for essential needs such as food, emergency shelters, and medical care for Syrians. This gesture is intended to provide a 'quick dividend' from Syria's transition of power, as Baerbock strongly reaffirms Germany's commitment to supporting the Syrian people through the country's volatile period.

