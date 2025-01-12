Outrage Erupts in Chamarajapet Over Cow Attack

In a shocking turn of events, Chamarajapet in Bengaluru has become a hub of tension after unidentified individuals brutally attacked three cows, severing their udders. The incident, which took place in Vinayakanagar, has left the local community devastated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has swiftly called on Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to handle the investigation and take decisive action. The BJP has threatened to observe 'Black Sankranti' if justice is not served, labeling the act as reflective of a 'Jihadi mindset.'

This incident underscores the sensitive cultural and religious role cows play, particularly during the Sankranti festival. Both politicians and community leaders are demanding accountability as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)