Outrage Erupts in Chamarajapet Over Cow Attack

Unidentified attackers in Chamarajapet, Bengaluru, severed the udders of three cows, causing a stir among locals. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked for swift police action, while the BJP threatens protests if the government fails. The incident has highlighted cultural tensions surrounding the Sankranti festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:36 IST
Outrage Erupts in Chamarajapet Over Cow Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, Chamarajapet in Bengaluru has become a hub of tension after unidentified individuals brutally attacked three cows, severing their udders. The incident, which took place in Vinayakanagar, has left the local community devastated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has swiftly called on Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to handle the investigation and take decisive action. The BJP has threatened to observe 'Black Sankranti' if justice is not served, labeling the act as reflective of a 'Jihadi mindset.'

This incident underscores the sensitive cultural and religious role cows play, particularly during the Sankranti festival. Both politicians and community leaders are demanding accountability as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

