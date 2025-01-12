Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Conspiracy Ahead of Delhi Polls
In a bold accusation ahead of Delhi's assembly elections, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP intends to demolish slums if they secure victory. Speaking at a press conference in the Shakur Basti area, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP prioritizes land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.
Kejriwal posed a challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the withdrawal of all legal cases against slum residents within 24 hours, offering not to contest the elections if this was achieved. Criticizing the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' initiative, he called it a mere eyewash, citing that only 4,700 flats were built in the past decade for 4 lakh slums in the city.
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia echoed Kejriwal's sentiments on social media, highlighting alleged BJP plans to render slum dwellers homeless and labeling the BJP as a 'bulldozer party.' Kejriwal was supported by Satyendar Jain, AAP's candidate from Shakur Basti.
