Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Conspiracy Ahead of Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, claims BJP plans to demolish Delhi slums if elected. He challenges Amit Shah to withdraw cases against slum dwellers and accused BJP of failing to address housing needs. Kejriwal criticizes the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme as insufficient and misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:49 IST
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Conspiracy Ahead of Delhi Polls
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold accusation ahead of Delhi's assembly elections, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP intends to demolish slums if they secure victory. Speaking at a press conference in the Shakur Basti area, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP prioritizes land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.

Kejriwal posed a challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the withdrawal of all legal cases against slum residents within 24 hours, offering not to contest the elections if this was achieved. Criticizing the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' initiative, he called it a mere eyewash, citing that only 4,700 flats were built in the past decade for 4 lakh slums in the city.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia echoed Kejriwal's sentiments on social media, highlighting alleged BJP plans to render slum dwellers homeless and labeling the BJP as a 'bulldozer party.' Kejriwal was supported by Satyendar Jain, AAP's candidate from Shakur Basti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025