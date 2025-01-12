BJP Criticizes AAP's Unkept Promises Ahead of Delhi Elections

With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the Kejriwal-led government of breaking election promises and contributing to the city's decline.

At a press briefing, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted unkept promises by AAP, including pollution control and river cleaning. He accused Arvind Kejriwal of living lavishly while failing to deliver on education and healthcare goals.

Puri extended his critique to AAP's performance in Punjab, citing unmet campaign promises and inadequate governance, particularly in curbing drug issues. The BJP alleges the AAP's commitment to development and social schemes remains largely superficial.

