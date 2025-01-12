Left Menu

Slovakia Navigates Gas Dispute with High-Stakes Moscow Talks

Slovak Deputy Speaker Andrej Danko is in Moscow to seek solutions after Ukraine halted Russian gas deliveries to Europe. The visit, predating the gas dispute, involves high-level discussions with Russian officials. Slovakia aims to secure alternative gas routes promised by Russia amid ongoing tensions due to the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:10 IST
In a strategic move to address energy concerns, Slovak Deputy Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko has arrived in Moscow for high-level talks. The visit comes as Slovakia grapples with the fallout from Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas deliveries to Europe.

This preplanned trip, continuing through Wednesday, aligns with Slovakian efforts to explore alternative gas transit routes. Prime Minister Robert Fico recently announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured the search for new delivery solutions via Gazprom.

Danko, along with other Slovakian delegates, is meeting Russian parliamentary leaders to discuss both investment opportunities in Western regions and pressing gas-related issues, emphasizing Slovakia's precarious position in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

