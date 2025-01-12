Left Menu

Political Clash Erupts at Karimnagar Committee Meeting

A heated confrontation erupted between BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy and Congress MLA Sanjay Kumar during a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar. The argument, which involved verbal clashes over party affiliations, escalated to a point where police had to intervene and remove Kaushik Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karimnagar | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A district review committee meeting in Karimnagar turned contentious when a heated exchange broke out between BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy and Congress MLA Sanjay Kumar. The incident unfolded on Sunday, shortly after Sanjay Kumar, who defected from the BRS to Congress in June 2024, questioned public issues.

Tensions flared when Kaushik Reddy interrupted Sanjay's speech with pointed inquiries about his political allegiance and electoral history. The verbal confrontation quickly escalated, culminating in physical jostling, as seen in a widely circulated video on social media. Police intervened to deescalate the scene by escorting Reddy from the venue.

The meeting, chaired by Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and attended by several influential politicians, was reportedly disrupted by the altercation. Sanjay Kumar later remarked on the irony of defections within the BRS, which he claimed initiated the accusations he faced from Kaushik Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

