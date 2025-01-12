Left Menu

Congress Aims for Grassroots Revival in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress is focusing on revitalizing its grassroots operations. Leaders discussed strategies, the political climate, and plans for improved performance in future elections. The party aims to strengthen its organizational framework and counter BJP influence while advocating for statehood restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:09 IST
Congress Aims for Grassroots Revival in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit is embarking on a mission to rejuvenate its grassroots framework through comprehensive contact programs in each assembly constituency, as announced by the party on Sunday.

This strategic decision resulted from an intense day-long meeting comprised of senior leaders, including AICC Incharge JK Affairs Bharatsinh Solanki, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, and AICC General Secretary G A Mir, who analyzed last year's assembly elections and discussed organizational fortification.

Despite forming an alliance with the National Conference and winning, Congress struggled, securing only six out of the 32 seats contested. Emphasizing the 'year of the organisation' in 2025, Solanki urged leaders to focus on rebuilding structures at every level and combating BJP's ideologies, which he deemed a threat to India's unity and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025