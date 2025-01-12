Congress Aims for Grassroots Revival in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit is embarking on a mission to rejuvenate its grassroots framework through comprehensive contact programs in each assembly constituency, as announced by the party on Sunday.

This strategic decision resulted from an intense day-long meeting comprised of senior leaders, including AICC Incharge JK Affairs Bharatsinh Solanki, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, and AICC General Secretary G A Mir, who analyzed last year's assembly elections and discussed organizational fortification.

Despite forming an alliance with the National Conference and winning, Congress struggled, securing only six out of the 32 seats contested. Emphasizing the 'year of the organisation' in 2025, Solanki urged leaders to focus on rebuilding structures at every level and combating BJP's ideologies, which he deemed a threat to India's unity and diversity.

