Biden Races Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire

In a high-stakes push for peace, President Joe Biden is racing to finalize a deal in Gaza ahead of his January exit from office. This weekend, Biden held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on reaching a ceasefire agreement and freeing hostages held in the volatile enclave.

The talks, facilitated by top-level security personnel now in Doha, have shown promise, according to a statement from Netanyahu. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed optimism, noting the parties are 'very, very close' to striking a deal but cautioning that hurdles remain.

Amid hopes of concluding the deal, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, with significant casualties reported. As Biden receives daily updates, the urgency mounts to resolve a crisis that began with a violent October raid by Hamas. All eyes are on the diplomatic countdown.

