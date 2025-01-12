Left Menu

Biden Races Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire

U.S. President Joe Biden is intensifying efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of hostages before his term ends. He recently spoke with Israeli PM Netanyahu, discussing progress in negotiations mediated in Doha. Optimism remains despite potential Hamas resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:22 IST
Biden Races Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire
President Joe Biden

In a high-stakes push for peace, President Joe Biden is racing to finalize a deal in Gaza ahead of his January exit from office. This weekend, Biden held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on reaching a ceasefire agreement and freeing hostages held in the volatile enclave.

The talks, facilitated by top-level security personnel now in Doha, have shown promise, according to a statement from Netanyahu. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed optimism, noting the parties are 'very, very close' to striking a deal but cautioning that hurdles remain.

Amid hopes of concluding the deal, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, with significant casualties reported. As Biden receives daily updates, the urgency mounts to resolve a crisis that began with a violent October raid by Hamas. All eyes are on the diplomatic countdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025