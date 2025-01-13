Left Menu

Kyiv's Proposal: Swap Captured North Korean Soldiers for Ukrainian POWs

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has offered to trade captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held by Russia. Kyiy reportedly captured these soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, marking the first time North Korean soldiers were taken alive in the conflict. Ukraine has proposed exchange negotiations with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:29 IST
Kyiv's Proposal: Swap Captured North Korean Soldiers for Ukrainian POWs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced on Sunday that Kyiv is prepared to repatriate captured North Korean soldiers to their leader, Kim Jong Un, in exchange for Ukrainians held captive in Russia.

In a social media post, Zelenskiy confirmed the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, a notable first since North Korean forces became involved in the conflict last autumn. Both Ukrainian and Western reports suggest around 11,000 North Korean troops have been aiding Russian efforts in the region.

Zelenskiy emphasized the willingness to negotiate, stating, "Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un's soldiers if he can organize their exchange for our warriors." The fate of the captured soldiers remains in question, although options may exist for those who wish to remain in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025