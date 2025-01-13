Kyiv's Proposal: Swap Captured North Korean Soldiers for Ukrainian POWs

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced on Sunday that Kyiv is prepared to repatriate captured North Korean soldiers to their leader, Kim Jong Un, in exchange for Ukrainians held captive in Russia.

In a social media post, Zelenskiy confirmed the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, a notable first since North Korean forces became involved in the conflict last autumn. Both Ukrainian and Western reports suggest around 11,000 North Korean troops have been aiding Russian efforts in the region.

Zelenskiy emphasized the willingness to negotiate, stating, "Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un's soldiers if he can organize their exchange for our warriors." The fate of the captured soldiers remains in question, although options may exist for those who wish to remain in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)