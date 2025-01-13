Left Menu

Zelenskiy Proposes Swap: North Korean Troops for Ukrainian Prisoners

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposes a prisoner swap with North Korea, offering captured soldiers in exchange for Ukrainians held by Russia. He confirmed the capture of two North Korean soldiers and indicated more captures are expected. Options for soldiers willing to stay in Ukraine are being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced on Sunday that Kyiv is prepared to facilitate a prisoner exchange with North Korea. He suggested swapping captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia.

Zelenskiy revealed on Saturday the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, marking the first such capture since the troops' deployment last autumn. Estimates suggest around 11,000 North Korean soldiers are supporting Russian forces in the region, though Moscow has not confirmed their presence.

A video posted by Zelenskiy shows the interrogation of two soldiers claiming to be from North Korea. Though one expressed willingness to return, the other is open to staying in Ukraine, and opportunities are being explored for those who can help share the truth about the war in Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

