Zelenskiy Proposes Swap: North Korean Troops for Ukrainian Prisoners
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposes a prisoner swap with North Korea, offering captured soldiers in exchange for Ukrainians held by Russia. He confirmed the capture of two North Korean soldiers and indicated more captures are expected. Options for soldiers willing to stay in Ukraine are being considered.
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced on Sunday that Kyiv is prepared to facilitate a prisoner exchange with North Korea. He suggested swapping captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia.
Zelenskiy revealed on Saturday the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, marking the first such capture since the troops' deployment last autumn. Estimates suggest around 11,000 North Korean soldiers are supporting Russian forces in the region, though Moscow has not confirmed their presence.
A video posted by Zelenskiy shows the interrogation of two soldiers claiming to be from North Korea. Though one expressed willingness to return, the other is open to staying in Ukraine, and opportunities are being explored for those who can help share the truth about the war in Korea.
