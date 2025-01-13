Biden's Dilemma: Hostage Negotiations with the Taliban

In a critical move, President Joe Biden reached out to the families of three American citizens currently held in Afghanistan, expressing his administration's ongoing efforts to negotiate their safe return. However, the discussions remain at an impasse as the Taliban, who are purportedly holding the captives, deny involvement in one case, further complicating talks.

Readouts from the call reveal Biden's firm stance: no deal will proceed involving the exchange of Guantanamo detainee Muhammad Rahim unless all hostages are released. This decision has elicited mixed reactions from the families involved, with some expressing frustration over perceived inaction and others appreciating the President's personal attention to the crisis.

As the clock ticks toward a potential power shift with the incoming Trump administration, the urgency to resolve the situation intensifies. Current debates hinge on the controversial status of Rahim, held in Guantanamo without charge for over a decade, complicating the negotiation dynamics further amidst a backdrop of national security considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)