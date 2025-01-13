Left Menu

South Korea and Japan Strengthen Ties Amid Political Unrest

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan meet to reinforce improved relations and address shared security concerns as Seoul faces political turmoil. The meeting is a significant step amid President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and martial law controversy. The outcome could influence regional security cooperation.

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan are set to convene in Seoul to emphasize strengthened relations and mutual security concerns. This meeting, the first in recent history since President Yoon Suk Yeol's installation of martial law, comes he faces political turbulence following an impeachment vote.

President Yoon remains in seclusion following the failed arrest attempt and is under pressure after imposing martial law. Amid this crisis, Japanese Minister Takeshi Iwaya is also scheduled to meet South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok, indicating Japan's keen interest in maintaining strong diplomatic ties.

With a shift in U.S. leadership imminently under President-elect Donald Trump, the future of the tri-nation security pact remains uncertain. Established by former leaders Biden, Yoon, and Kishida, the pact has seen improved relations overshadowed by Seoul's current administration's domestic challenges and controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

