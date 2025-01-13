Left Menu

BJP Leader Condemns INDIA Alliance as Fragmented Coalition Lacking Leadership

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Congress-led INDIA alliance for being situational and lacking leadership. Pointing to recent political shifts, he claimed the coalition has disintegrated due to conflicting interests among member parties, as seen in Maharashtra and Delhi, and predicted BJP's victory in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:00 IST
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla launched a fierce criticism of the Congress-led INDIA alliance on Monday, arguing that the coalition is merely a 'situation-based' arrangement. Poonawalla accused the alliance of being assembled for show, lacking genuine leadership, a coherent policy, or a unified intention.

In an interview with ANI, Poonawalla highlighted the fragile unity within the INDIA alliance, citing rifts between parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in Delhi, and the Samajwadi Party's refusal to allocate seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh. He argued that these divisions reveal a lack of cohesive leadership and vision among the alliance members.

Amid ongoing political developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, predicting a BJP victory in upcoming elections following the disintegration of the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, in the political arena of Delhi, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that the current governance lacks accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

