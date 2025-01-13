BJP Leader Condemns INDIA Alliance as Fragmented Coalition Lacking Leadership

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla launched a fierce criticism of the Congress-led INDIA alliance on Monday, arguing that the coalition is merely a 'situation-based' arrangement. Poonawalla accused the alliance of being assembled for show, lacking genuine leadership, a coherent policy, or a unified intention.

In an interview with ANI, Poonawalla highlighted the fragile unity within the INDIA alliance, citing rifts between parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in Delhi, and the Samajwadi Party's refusal to allocate seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh. He argued that these divisions reveal a lack of cohesive leadership and vision among the alliance members.

Amid ongoing political developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, predicting a BJP victory in upcoming elections following the disintegration of the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, in the political arena of Delhi, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that the current governance lacks accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)