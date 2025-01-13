Left Menu

Michael Ellam to Steer UK's EU Talks

Britain has appointed Michael Ellam to lead discussions with the European Union and in international forums. Ellam, who is currently Chairman of Public Sector Banking at HSBC, has previously served as media chief for former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. This move aims to strengthen trade and security ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:45 IST
Michael Ellam to Steer UK's EU Talks
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has taken a significant step in its diplomatic efforts by appointing Michael Ellam to lead official-level talks with the European Union. This decision was announced on Monday as part of the country's strategy to mend and strengthen relations with the EU post-Brexit.

Ellam brings a wealth of experience to the role, currently serving as the Chairman of Public Sector Banking at HSBC. His background also includes a notable stint as media chief for Gordon Brown during the latter's tenure as Prime Minister from 2007 to 2009.

The appointment is viewed as a pivotal move that underscores Britain's commitment to enhancing trade and security ties with the European Union, potentially unlocking new opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025