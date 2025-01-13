Michael Ellam to Steer UK's EU Talks

The United Kingdom has taken a significant step in its diplomatic efforts by appointing Michael Ellam to lead official-level talks with the European Union. This decision was announced on Monday as part of the country's strategy to mend and strengthen relations with the EU post-Brexit.

Ellam brings a wealth of experience to the role, currently serving as the Chairman of Public Sector Banking at HSBC. His background also includes a notable stint as media chief for Gordon Brown during the latter's tenure as Prime Minister from 2007 to 2009.

The appointment is viewed as a pivotal move that underscores Britain's commitment to enhancing trade and security ties with the European Union, potentially unlocking new opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.

