Lebanon's Prime Ministerial Vote: A Political Tightrope

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has initiated discussions with parliamentarians to choose a new prime minister, in what sources describe as a heated contest between current PM Najib Mikati and Nawaf Salam, President of the International Court of Justice. This step follows Aoun's election after a pivotal power shift in the region.

Aoun, backed by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, will appoint the candidate with the broadest parliamentary support. By day's end, a frontrunner is anticipated to emerge. Per Lebanon's sectarian political system, the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim, while the presidency is reserved for a Maronite Christian.

Both the Hezbollah-supported Mikati and anti-Hezbollah backed Salam have factions aligning behind them. The outcome notably hinges on support from key Lebanese political groups amid ongoing regional influences. Meanwhile, Aoun's election marks a step toward reactivating Lebanon's long-stalled governmental functions.

