Congress Denies Power Struggle Amid BJP-JD(S) Tensions in Karnataka

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, on Monday, dismissed rumors of leadership changes within the state Congress, asserting that the government remains united. Surjewala accused the opposition of creating false narratives to undermine the Congress's welfare initiatives.

He highlighted alleged divisions within the BJP and its alliance partner, JD(S), describing them as being on a 'fratricidal path.' Surjewala criticized the media for sensationalizing baseless stories of a power struggle in Congress, urging a focus on the ruling coalition’s accomplishments.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reinforced this sentiment, rejecting media rumors of a leadership change. The party's internal discussions continue as it prepares for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' convention and addresses regional political developments.

