Congress Denies Power Struggle Amid BJP-JD(S) Tensions in Karnataka
Amid rumors of a leadership change in Karnataka, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala assures a united Congress government, dismissing claims as media fabrications. He accuses BJP and JD(S) of internal conflicts and insists on countering attacks against Congress welfare initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, on Monday, dismissed rumors of leadership changes within the state Congress, asserting that the government remains united. Surjewala accused the opposition of creating false narratives to undermine the Congress's welfare initiatives.
He highlighted alleged divisions within the BJP and its alliance partner, JD(S), describing them as being on a 'fratricidal path.' Surjewala criticized the media for sensationalizing baseless stories of a power struggle in Congress, urging a focus on the ruling coalition’s accomplishments.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reinforced this sentiment, rejecting media rumors of a leadership change. The party's internal discussions continue as it prepares for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' convention and addresses regional political developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Karnataka
- politics
- Randeep Singh Surjewala
- BJP
- JD(S)
- Siddaramaiah
- leadership
- media
- rumor
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation in Delhi Polls
BJP Questions Congress Leadership Amid Contractor's Tragic Death
Memorial Dispute: Congress vs. BJP Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Voter List
Tensions Escalate as Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation in Delhi