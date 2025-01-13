NCP (SP) Denounces Media Rumors on Jayant Patil's Replacement

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) or NCP (SP) has refuted reports claiming internal calls for Maharashtra unit head Jayant Patil's removal. The party's spokesperson, Pravin Kunte, labeled such claims as unfounded and an attempt to damage Patil's reputation following the party's assembly poll results.

Last year's state assembly elections saw the NCP (SP) winning just 10 out of around 90 contested seats, spurring a recent party meeting in Mumbai to address the situation. The meeting saw attendance from the party's chief, Sharad Pawar, working president Supriya Sule, and Patil himself.

Kunte emphasized that apart from a few individuals, there was no significant discussion about Patil's removal. He criticized certain media outlets for propagating misleading information, suggesting an ulterior motive behind the reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)