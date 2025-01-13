Court Drama: Bail Pleas Rejected for Bushra Bibi

In a significant legal development, a Pakistan court has dismissed three pre-arrest bail petitions for Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The decision came amid cases linked to the November 26 protest and was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

The legal proceedings unfolded as Khan's supporters faced crackdowns during their protests demanding the PTI's electoral mandate restoration and the release of detained members. Notably, Bibi, who was absent from the court, is also embroiled in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Judge Majoka's decision was influenced by failure to submit required surety bonds, drawing ire from the bench. This legal setback adds to ongoing challenges faced by Khan's family amidst Pakistan's turbulent political climate.

