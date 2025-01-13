Left Menu

Political Waves: Kerala MLA P V Anvar Resigns Amid Speculation

Kerala legislator P V Anvar resigned as Nilambur MLA, causing a stir in the state's political arena. The Congress-led UDF expressed cautious optimism about his potential alignment, while CPI(M) denied involvement. Anvar joined the Trinamool Congress, opening new chapters amidst disputes over previous corruption allegations.

Kerala's political landscape experienced a significant shift as P V Anvar resigned from his position as Nilambur MLA, sparking varied responses across the spectrum. Anvar's departure from the Legislative Assembly has been met with cautious anticipation by the Congress-led UDF, who have yet to decide on absorbing him into their alliance.

Despite Anvar's open apology for past corruption accusations against the Leader of Opposition, the Congress remains indecisive on welcoming him wholeheartedly. Senior leaders expressed contentment over his backing but emphasized the need for a thorough discussion before any official move.

The ruling CPI(M) tried to diminish the impact of Anvar's exit, while their leader M V Govindan assured there were no longer any ties with the former MLA. Meanwhile, Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi dismissed Anvar's allegations, vowing legal action to protect their integrity.

