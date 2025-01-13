Moscow-Tehran Pact: A New Era in Strategic Partnership

In a significant geopolitical move, Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to host Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow, marking the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two nations.

The Kremlin announced that this expansive deal will focus on enhancing trade, as well as cooperation in transport, logistics, and humanitarian sectors, while also addressing pressing regional and international issues.

This meeting comes against the backdrop of allegations from Ukraine and the West, accusing Tehran of supplying Russia with explosive drones for use in Ukraine, claims both countries have denied. Iran, seeking advanced Russian weaponry, aims to bolster its defenses against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)