BJP Clash with AAP over CAG Reports: A Constitutional Showdown

BJP has launched a fierce attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, questioning whether he considers himself above the Constitution for failing to table CAG reports in the Delhi assembly. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted the constitutional requirement for government transparency in financial matters.

Trivedi accused the AAP government of deliberately avoiding scrutiny by ignoring the Comptroller and Auditor General's reports, which are critical of certain financial policies, including a costly excise policy. He further remarked on Kejriwal's past criticism of the central government as ironic given his current approach.

The BJP's criticism extended to the nature of AAP's governance with Trivedi alleging an anarchist tendency that threatens the constitutional system. He also addressed related political dynamics, suggesting that AAP's leaders, including CM Atishi, are simply facades for Kejriwal's overarching control.

