Maharashtra Politics in Flux: Shiv Sena (UBT) Eyes Solo Path

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. This interaction came amid uncertainty about the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition's destiny following Sena's decision to contest local body elections independently.

After the meeting, Raut publicly admonished Union Home Minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah for his critical comments regarding Pawar and UBT's leader Uddhav Thackeray, made during Shah's recent Maharashtra visit. Raut characterized Shah's stance as a reflection of a lack of awareness about the historical ties between BJP and Shiv Sena's founder, Balasaheb Thackeray.

The exchange at Pawar's residence revolved around the approaching municipal, zilla parishad, and nagar parishad elections in the state. Nevertheless, Raut's independent announcement has cast doubts on the MVA's collective strength. Although the meeting avoided firm decisions on the alliance's future, it underscored strategic differences amid the Maharashtra political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)