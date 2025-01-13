Promise of Prosperity: Haryana CM Saini's Vision for Youth and State Development

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a sharp criticism of the opposition, accusing it of engaging in deceitful politics. Speaking at an event, Saini highlighted the strides his government has made in transforming Haryana, particularly in job creation and eliminating favoritism in recruitment processes.

Under the leadership of the BJP, Saini asserts, Haryana's socio-economic landscape has experienced significant improvement over the last decade. The government has invested in numerous welfare measures, including free dialysis services and legalizing land ownership for long-standing residents on panchayat land, aimed at enhancing citizens' quality of life.

Looking ahead, Saini outlines ambitious plans for the state, focusing on skill development and youth empowerment to prepare Haryana's younger generations for prosperous futures. He emphasizes that a participatory approach will shape the upcoming budget, reflecting residents' contributions and aspirations.

